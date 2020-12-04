First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

