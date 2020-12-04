First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $164.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.