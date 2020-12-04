First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 714 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

