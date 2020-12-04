First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 17,045 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,531,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,143,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,196,000.

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

