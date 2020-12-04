First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $146.56.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

