First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $406,151.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,181.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 258,513 shares of company stock worth $3,380,461 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

