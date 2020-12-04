First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,585,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.