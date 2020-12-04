First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.