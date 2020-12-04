First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,678 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $77,657,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,061,000 after buying an additional 508,220 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $17,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AIV opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.97%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

