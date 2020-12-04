First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

