First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

BIIB opened at $244.09 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

