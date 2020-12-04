First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1,335.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 25.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $2,686,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $323.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

