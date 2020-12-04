First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $375.42 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

