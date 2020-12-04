First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

MOAT opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $62.41.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.