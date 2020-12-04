First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $86.02 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68.

