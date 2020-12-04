First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

