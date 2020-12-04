First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.04.

SPOT opened at $316.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $332.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

