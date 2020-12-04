First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,710 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

