First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,324 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $31.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

