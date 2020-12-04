First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $40,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,695 shares of company stock worth $1,506,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

