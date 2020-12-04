First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

