First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

NYSE:KKR opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

