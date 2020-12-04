First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $40,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.30.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $555.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.51. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

