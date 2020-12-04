First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,071 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth $68,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VER opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

