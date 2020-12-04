First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 380 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

PNC opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

