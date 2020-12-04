First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 55.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 115.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,637 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $28,159,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $17,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $266.84 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.