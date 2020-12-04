First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Merchants by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 19.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.