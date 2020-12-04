First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.00.

TSE:FM opened at C$19.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

