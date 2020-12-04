First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

