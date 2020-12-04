First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $39.00.

