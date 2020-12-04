First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

First United stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. First United has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Get First United alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First United by 165.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First United in the second quarter worth $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First United by 321.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First United in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First United by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.