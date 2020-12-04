Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.