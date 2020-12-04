Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 11,700 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 89,195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of CG stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

