Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

