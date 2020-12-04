Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 149.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

