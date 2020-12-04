Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $2.28 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,917,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,925,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,436,000.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $339.89 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $343.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.