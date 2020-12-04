FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $120.21 and last traded at $119.29, with a volume of 5734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in FMC by 23.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.