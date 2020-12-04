Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 138,044 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

