Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.32 on Friday. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

