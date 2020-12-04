Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT stock opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.93 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $139.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,140 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Freshpet by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Freshpet by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshpet by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.