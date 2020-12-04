Fundamental Research Trims GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Target Price to C$0.62

GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$1.07 to C$0.62 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:GMV opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. GMV Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million and a PE ratio of -14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 40 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

