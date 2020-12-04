Fundamental Research Trims GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Target Price to C$0.62

GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$1.07 to C$0.62 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:GMV opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. GMV Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million and a PE ratio of -14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.
GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) Company Profile
