FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) Insider Sells £21,385 in Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) insider Craig Muncaster sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £21,385 ($27,939.64).

Shares of TFW opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Friday. FW Thorpe Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 363.32 ($4.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.39. The company has a market cap of $332.70 million and a P/E ratio of 29.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L)’s previous dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L)’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

