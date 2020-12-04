FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($4.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.88). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

