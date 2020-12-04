FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Reduced by Analyst

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Cormark also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LSPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $60.75 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $61.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

