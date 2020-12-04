FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lightspeed POS Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

