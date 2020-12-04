FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Cut by Analyst

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61).

