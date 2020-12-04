GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 350.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GameStop by 22.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

