Gatos Silver, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 7th (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver’s (NYSE:GATO) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 7th. Gatos Silver had issued 21,430,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $150,010,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of GATO opened at $7.21 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

In other Gatos Silver news, Director Janice Stairs purchased 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.