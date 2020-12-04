GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

