General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

GE stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

